LIVE UPDATES: German govt asks its citizens to leave Ukraine immediately
Live news updates: Lufthansa to partially suspend flights to and from Ukraine from Monday, make alternative arrangements for cancelled flights
Ukrainian National guard soldiers guard the mobile checkpoint toghether with the Ukrainian Security Service agents and police officers during a joint operation in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Live news updates: Anticipating a military conflict "at any time", the German government called upon its citizens to leave Ukraine at the earliest, Xinhua news agency reported. Instructions to this effect were put up on the German Federal Foreign Office website, even as Lufthansa planned to partially suspend flights to and from Ukraine from Monday. Some flights will still operate on Sunday, in order to offer travel options to those already booked. Passengers whose flights have been cancelled will be accommodated on alternative flights, the airline said.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold a meeting of the National Security Council on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Saturday.
According to the White House, Biden has already received an update on the meetings held at the Munich Security Conference, including those with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"Tomorrow, the President will convene a meeting of the National Security Council on the situation in Ukraine," Psaki said.
Western countries and Kiev have been accusing Russia of preparing for an alleged "invasion" of Ukraine. Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has pointed out that rising fears of an "invasion" in Ukraine appear to be used as a pretext for advancing NATO's military presence further eastward in Europe.
