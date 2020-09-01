Lufthansa to operate 160 flights between India, Germany in September

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: Aviation sector stares at $3.6 bn loss in Q1 on lockdown
Covid-19 impact: Govt extends cap on airline capacity, fares till Nov 24
Global airline industry in turmoil as coronavirus batters air carriers
Domestic flight occupancy drops 15% as Coronavirus sparks fear of flying
When the masks fell off
-
German airline major Lufthansa on Tuesday said that it will operate 160 flights between India and Germany in September.
This is a four-fold increase in flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
"In September alone, Lufthansa will be offering Indian customers 160 flights between India and Germany, more than five per day and more than four times as many as in August," the airline said in a statement.
Lufthansa has been operating flights from India for several months between Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and its hubs Frankfurt and Munich.
"This clearly reflects the ongoing high demand for international air travel to and from India, one of the world's most important aviation markets," George Ettiyil, Lufthansa's Senior Sales Director for South Asia, was quoted as saying in the statement.
"We are honoured to be part of reconnecting India with the world by offering our customers the safest in-flight experience and connectivity to all major destinations around the globe."
--IANS
rv/sn/sdr/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU