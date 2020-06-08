When the masks fell off

“Crisis doesn’t build character; it reveals it” Denis Leary, American actor, producer, writer. As the Covid-19 crisis takes its toll on humanity in general and the economy in particular, winners and losers, givers and non-givers, stories of hope and (many more) of despair are emerging through this incomprehensible tragedy.

While calamities of this nature take a toll on society, it also often reveals one’s true character. Masks and shields are dropped and what you really are is visible for all to see. As an aviation writer, I am intrigued as I watch the ...