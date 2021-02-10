Maersk boosted by trade recovery during lockdown, but misses forecasts

-
ALSO READ
Brazilian prosecutors sue Maersk over corruption, seek to freeze $200 mn
Maersk to cut jobs as part of major reorganisation, internal email says
World's biggest shipper A.P. Moller-Maersk remains wary of pandemic
Trade groups ask govt to set up shipping regulator to check freight charges
Freight rates on coal supply: CIL asks for discount, Railways says no
-
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A surge in demand for goods like furniture and exercise equipment from locked-down consumers has sparked a jump in shipping rates, boosting profits for Danish freight giant Maersk, the company said on Wednesday.
Yet shares in the world's largest container shipping line fell as much as 8% as it missed analysts' lofty forecasts for the end of last year and gave more cautious guidance for 2021 than anticipated.
Maersk's ocean shipping business, its largest division, "performed at record level in the quarter as a consequence of the strong rebound of demand," CEO Soren Skou said in a statement.
Helped by record high freight rates and low fuel prices, fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) leapt 85% to $2.71 billion from a year earlier. However, that was below the $3.06 billion forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the company.
"Our continued progress makes us confident that we will continue to grow the earnings of the company as the economic situation normalises in 2021 and beyond," Skou said.
The global shipping industry quickly recovered last year from the pandemic-related halt in trade around the world, boosted in particular by higher retail sales in the United States.
Maersk expects global container trade to rise 3-5% in 2021 after declining 2% last year.
The majority of consumer goods are ferried by container ship operators like Maersk. Container ships have been sailing at full load since August - something that has not happened in a decade.
Maersk expects EBITDA of $8.5 billion-$10.5 billion this year, compared with the $10.3 billion expected by analysts and $8.3 billion achieved last year.
Maersk shares were down 6.3% at 0814 GMT.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen. Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU