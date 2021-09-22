Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Melbourne; no tsunami threat

-
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck near Melbourne in Australia on Wednesday, Geoscience Australia said on Wednesday.
The quake's epicentre was near the rural town of Mansfield, about 200 kilometres northeast of Melbourne, and was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles). Radio station 3AW posted a picture of rubble on a street in Melbourne which it attributed to the quake, and people in northern parts of the city said on social media they had lost power.
No tsunami threat has been issued to the Australian mainland, islands or territories, the country's Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement.
Another angle. So much dust! @9NewsMelb https://t.co/0NPGfu2hm6 pic.twitter.com/DURQApwvt5— Mark Santomartino (@msanto92) September 22, 2021
