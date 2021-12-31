'Make contingency plans': US warns Americans traveling abroad amid Covid

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Omicron's high transmissibility rate worrying factor: Indian health experts
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
Singapore lifts travel ban imposed on 10 African countries over Omicron
Experts warn of 'viral blizzard' in US as Omicron hits 41 states
-
The United States has warned Americans travelling abroad to make "contingency plans" as countries around the globe grapple with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases spurred by the omicron variant.
"US citizens who do choose to travel internationally should make contingency plans, as they may have to remain in a foreign country longer than originally planned, which will be at their own expense. The Department recommends international travel insurance with coverage for COVID-related trip cancellation and medical benefits," the US State Department said in a statement.
"International Travel Challenges During COVID-19 US citizens who choose to travel internationally should be aware that they may face unexpected challenges related to COVID-19 as they attempt to return to the United States or attempt to travel from one overseas location to another," the statement added.
The US State Department also noted that all air travellers aged two and older, are required to show documentation of a negative viral test result taken within one day of the flight's departure to the US, or documentation of recovery from COVID-19.
This issue underscores the seriousness with which US officials are approaching the new omicron variant, the spread of which has already caused staff shortages and reductions, The Hill reported.
This comes as the US is witnessing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases due to the emergence of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.
On Tuesday, the US set a single-day record of new infections, with 441,278 COVID-19 cases. Record number of cases has led to the cancellation of thousands of inbound and outbound flights.
On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration warned that US travellers can expect more flights to be cancelled as the Omicron variant continues to surge across the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU