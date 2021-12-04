Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee

-
ALSO READ
Nepal imposes ban on entry from 9 countries amid Omicron variant scare
New York reports 5 cases of Omicron; tally of new Covid variant in US now 8
World races to contain latest Covid-19 threat, the omicron variant
BCCI AGM likely to discuss fate of India's tour to South Africa
Malaysia detects first case of omicron variant in South African student
-
Mexico detected its first case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in a person who arrived in the country from South Africa on November 21, the Health Ministry has said.
Six days after arriving in Mexico, the fully-vaccinated South African businessman presented symptoms of Covid-19, was tested and found to have the Omicron variant, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry's statement on Friday.
The 51-year-old patient has been hospitalised in Mexico City.
"So far, the people who had contact with this first case have not registered symptoms, warning signs or positivity for the SARS-CoV-2 virus" that causes Covid-19, the ministry said.
Mexico's undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, said on Twitter that the patient has a "mild illness" and "his recovery prognosis is favourable."
Lopez-Gatell urged the public to remain calm and continue social distancing to prevent new Covid-19 infections.
Mexico has registered 3,894,364 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 294,715 deaths from the disease, according to the government's latest report.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU