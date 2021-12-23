Malaysia reports 3,519 Covid-19 infections, 29 more deaths in 24 hrs

-
Malaysia reported 3,519 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,728,203, the health ministry said.
Some 100 of the new cases were imported, with 3,419 being local transmissions, the data released by the ministry showed.
Another 29 deaths had been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,221.
About 5,118 patients had been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,647,587.
There are some 49,395 active cases, 338 in intensive care and 186 of them need assisted breathing.
The country reported 177,272 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and some 79.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.3 percent are fully vaccinated.
