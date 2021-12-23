S Korea reports new daily high for Covid deaths amid hospital beds shortage

-
-
South Korea has set a new record for daily COVID-19 deaths as it struggles to resolve a shortage of hospital beds amid weeks of surging cases.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Thursday that 109 people died in the latest 24-hour period. That raised the country's total number of pandemic fatalities to 5,015.
The agency reported 6,919 new coronavirus cases, the vast majority of them involving the delta variant.
Infections surged after South Korea significantly relaxed its pandemic restrictions in early November as part of its efforts to restore pre-pandemic normalcy. Alarmed by the spike, health authorities on Saturday restored the country's toughest distancing rules such as a four-person cap on private gatherings and a 9 p.m. curfew for restaurants and cafes.
