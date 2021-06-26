Malta placed on global money laundering watchdog's grey list for monitoring

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 auction highlights: Here's the full list of sold, unsold players
In a setback, global watchdog retains Pakistan on FATF 'grey list'
26/11 mastermind Lakhvi gets 15-year jail term in Pak for terror financing
India Inc and climate: Janet Yellen's voice will boom louder John Kerry's
A new avatar: Making a case for crypto-currencies to fill SME financing gap
-
A watchdog on the lookout for money laundering and terror financing said Friday it has placed the tiny Mediterranean island nation of Malta on a list for increased monitoring.
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, or FATF, added the European Union member to its so-called gray list, along with Haiti, the Philippines and South Sudan.
It is exceptional for an EU country to be put on this list, which also includes Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Syria. The move raised concerns in Malta about the potentially damaging impact on the nation's economy.
The Maltese government quickly issued a statement saying it believes that Malta doesn't deserve to be subjected to increased monitoring, given that in the last two years it has already launched a program of reforms.
Malta underwent a mutual evaluation in 2019, FATF president Marcus Pleyer told reporters at a news conference conducted remotely.
The final report had outlined a large number of serious issues regarding risks in the country.
Pleyer added: Malta has made good progress in some areas but serious issues remain.
Malta's financial intelligence unit needs to support law enforcement authorities" to pursue criminal tax and related money-laundering cases, he said.
The Maltese government said a plethora of reforms (have) led to tangible progress in Malta's ability to prevent, detect and combat money laundering and the funding of terrorism effectively.
Still, it said, "Malta has been and will remain fully committed to working with the FATF and other international partners to ensure that the partially addressed recommended actions are addressed within the shortest possible timeframes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU