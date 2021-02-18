JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2021 » News

IPL 2021 auction LIVE updates: 291 players to go under the hammer

The IPL 2021 players' auction will kick start from 3 pm IST in Chennai. Check IPL 2021 auction live updates, teams available purse and live streaming details here

Topics
IPL 2021 | IPL auction | Indian Premier League

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Auctioneer Hugh Meades during the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) Player Auction. File Photo: SPORTZPICS for IPL
The IPL auction 2021 will be telecast live by Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD/SD with Hindi commentary. File Photo: SPORTZPICS for IPL
The players’ auction for the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will take place at ITC Grand Hotel Chole, Chennai today. A total of 292 players were shortlisted earlier for the auction, but England pacer Mark Wood opted out as he wanted to spend time with family, leaving the IPL auction pool limited to 291 players. International stars Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Shakib-al-Hasan are some of the big names set to get a buyer today.

Full list of bowlers on Auction pool
 
Team available purse ahead of IPL auction 2021
 
Punjab Kings, earlier known as Kings XIP Punjab, has maximum available purse followed by Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Kolkata Knight Riders (KK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have minimum available purse going into the auction.
 
Teams Available purse (Lakh rupees) Overseas players Team strength
Chennai Super Kings 19,90,00,000 7 19
Delhi Capitals 13,40,00,000 5 17
Kolkata Knight Riders 10,75,00,000 6 17
Mumbai Indians 15,35,00,000 4 18
Punjab Kings 53,20,00,000 3 16
Rajasthan Royals 37,85,00,000 5 16
Royal Challengers Bangalore 35,40,00,000 5 14
Sunrisers Hyderabad 10,75,00,000 7 22

Full list of batsmen in Auction pool 

IPL auction 2021 live telecast and streaming details
 
The IPL auction 2021 will be telecast live by Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD/SD with Hindi commentary. The IPL 2021 auction will be also available in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages by Star Sports Network. The live streaming of IPL auction will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
 
Stay tuned for full coverage of IPL 2021 players’ auction here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh