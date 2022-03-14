Mass evacuation planned for today in Ukraine's Luhansk region

-
ALSO READ
'Barbarian act': World leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
Australia sanctions against Russia for backing breakaway regions: Morrison
Limited Russian cease-fire revived in Ukraine; talks planned
Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy in Kyiv advises country's students to leave
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
-
Authorities in Ukraine's Luhansk have said that a mass evacuation of citizens from the separatist region has been planned for Monday as Moscow's war on Kiev has continued for 19 days now.
In a Facebook post late Sunday night, Head of Luhansk Military/State Administration Serhiy Haidai said that people from local settlements will be brought to the Novozolotarivka railway station from where they will be evacuated in a train scheduled to leave at around 2 p.m. Ukraine time (at about 6 p.m. IST), Ukrayinska Pravda reported.
Haidai said that women, children and the elderly will be given first priority and the evacuation will start during a ceasefire.
The Luhansk Military Administration has already informed residents of the time and place from where they should board the buses that will take them to the station.
The evacuation is primarily for the residents of Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Zolote, and Hirs'ke, according to Haidai.
Due to constant Russian shelling of humanitarian corridors on Sunday, there were no evacuation from Popasna, Shchastya and Hirs'ke.
On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine's separatist Donbas region, which comprises Luhansk and Donetsk, which paved the way for the ongoing war.
Since then, the region has come under heavy fire by the Russian forces
On Sunday night , the forces dropped phosphorus shells in Luhansk's Popasna, said the Ukrayinska Pravda.
This type of ammunition is prohibited by the Geneva Convention.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU