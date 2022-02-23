Australia sanctions against Russia for backing breakaway regions: Morrison

-
Australia is imposing sanctions on Russia for its recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
"It is absolutely unacceptable that Russia could invade its neighbor... The Australian government will immediately begin placing sanctions on Russian individuals in response to the aggression by Russia against Ukraine. We will also... extend existing sanctions that apply to Crimea and Sevastopol to the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk," Morrison said as broadcast by ABC News.
"Initially, we will impose travel bans and targeted financial sanctions on eight members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation," he said.
On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR.
Under new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics. The decision followed a deterioration of the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics amid interference by the West. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.
