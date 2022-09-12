Massive floods likely to reduce Pak's GDP by over 2 percentage points: PM

The massive in are likely to reduce its by over 2 percentage points and the government is grappling with the immediate challenge of averting an imminent food insecurity in the country, Prime Minister has said.

During a telephonic conversation with Turkish President on Sunday to express gratitude for extending humanitarian relief assistance to Pakistan, Sharif said the ongoing have devastated millions of acres of standing crops, houses and critical infrastructure in the country, according to an official statement.

The prime minister said as per initial estimates, the are likely to reduce Pakistan's by over 2 percentage points.

is grappling with the immediate challenge of averting an imminent food insecurity in the country as well as providing for rescue and rehabilitation of the victims of this climate-induced calamity, Sharif told Erdogan.

He said the government is fighting to avoid food shortages due to destruction of crops in the wake of the historic floods.

The current floods triggered by monsoon rains have so far killed nearly 1,400 people and injured another 12,728, while damaging 6,674 km of road and destroying over 1.7 million houses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)