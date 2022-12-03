JUST IN
LinkedIn announces 'Focused Inbox' feature for better messaging experience
Elon Musk suspends rapper Kanye West from Twitter for violating rules
Needed to streamline our costs: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy again defends layoffs
Apple CEO Tim Cook ignores questions on China protests, iPhone production
Tesla delivers first electric semis to PepsiCo at Nevada factory
Donald Trump knew about company exec's tax fraud scheme, claims Prosecutor
'Culture of fraud': Trump Org tax case wraps up with closing arguments
Want a four-day work week? Show the results of research to your boss
Layoffs happening and likely to hit hundreds: CNN to employees
Procter & Gamble elevates India-born Bala Purushothaman as Global CHRO
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
I have experienced racism in my life, says UK PM Rishi Sunak
Business Standard

McLaren Holdings sells heritage cars to raise cash for new supercar

The super-car maker was forced to seek an injection of funds after identifying "certain technical upgrades" on its Artura hybrid supercar that triggered delivery delays

Topics
McLaren | supercars

Siddharth Philip & Irene PÃ©rez | Bloomberg 

The McLaren Artura (Photo: Bloomberg)
McLaren (Photo: Bloomberg)

Cash-strapped McLaren Holdings has recently sold some of its prized heritage car collection to Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat Holding to raise capital.

The super-car maker was forced to seek an injection of funds after identifying “certain technical upgrades” on its Artura hybrid supercar that triggered delivery delays, McLaren said earlier this week during its third-quarter earnings.

Its main shareholder — with Mumtalakat owning a near 60 per cent stake — agreed to support the company with an additional £100 million ($123 million), the company said.

A McLaren spokesman confirmed the sale of some heritage vehicles to the company’s main shareholder in return for the cash infusion, without elaborating on the details of the cars sold.

McLaren’s heritage vehicles count 54 rare Formula 1 racing cars and F1 supercars, according to its 2021 annual report.

The same report states that the company sells cars from its collection from time to time.

“We are in active talks with all shareholders regarding a recapitalization of the group,” McLaren said on the call, indicating the additional funds won’t be enough. It’s also continuing talks for potential partnerships.

McLaren reported a loss of £203 million in the nine months through September, compared with a £69 million loss a year ago. Liquidity at the end of the third quarter declined to £87 million, down from £171 million.

The British marque has sought emergency financing multiple times over the past few years from shareholders amid long delays in the launch of the Artura.

The latest round of fundraising comes just months after its shareholders — which also include investment firm Ares Management Corporation and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — gave £125 million through convertible preference shares.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on McLaren

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 00:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.