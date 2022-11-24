JUST IN
Dominican Republic expels 1,800 migrant children to Haiti, says Unicef
Pak court dismisses plea of visa to Indian who wants to do Hajj on foot
US to send Ukraine $400 million in weapons, ammunition as war advances
Russia targets Ukraine's battered power infra with barrage of strikes
You're not welcome! UAE bars entry for those with single name: Air India
US tax-filing websites sending users' financial data to FB: Report
EU parliament calls Russia terror sponsor in plenary vote amid war
Pope Francis links plight of Ukrainians today to Stalin's 'genocide'
6 people, assailant dead in Walmart shooting in US' Virginia: Police
China widens Covid curbs, Apple factory unrest adds to economy worries
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Dominican Republic expels 1,800 migrant children to Haiti, says Unicef
Business Standard

Measles becomes 'an imminent global threat' due to Covid pandemic: WHO

The WHO and the US CDC said that measles immunization had dropped significantly since the Covid pandemic began, resulting in a record high of nearly 40 million children missing measles dose last yr

Topics
measles | measles vaccination | United States

ANI  Europe 

Measles, vaccine, vaccination

The World Health Organization(WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday (local time) said that measles immunization had dropped significantly since the coronavirus pandemic began, resulting in a record high of nearly 40 million children missing a vaccine dose last year.

"There is now an imminent threat of measles spreading to different regions around the world as COVID-19 has led to a steady decline in vaccination coverage and weakened surveillance of the disease," said WHO and CDC in a joint report.

Measles is one of the most contagious human viruses and is almost entirely preventable through vaccination. However, it requires 95 per cent vaccination coverage to prevent community outbreaks.

"A record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose in 2021," read the joint report.

The WHO has already recorded an increase in large disruptive outbreaks since early 2022, going from 19 to nearly 30 by September, WHO's measles chief Patrick O'Connor said, adding he was particularly concerned about parts of sub-Saharan Africa, reported US Today.

Millions of children were now susceptible to measles, among the world's most contagious diseases. In 2021, officials said there were about nine million measles infections and 128,000 deaths worldwide.

The WHO and CDC said continued drops in vaccination, weak disease surveillance and delayed response plans due to COVID-19, and ongoing outbreaks in more than 20 countries, mean that "measles is an imminent threat in every region of the world."

More than 95 per cent of measles deaths occur in developing countries, mostly in Africa and Asia. There is no specific treatment for measles, but the two-dose vaccine against it is about 97 per cent effective in preventing severe illness and death.

In July, the UN said 25 million children have missed out on routine immunizations against diseases, including diphtheria, largely because the coronavirus disrupted routine health services or triggered vaccine misinformation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on measles

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 06:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.