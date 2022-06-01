Meta Platforms to trade on Nasddaq under 'META' ticker from June 9

-
ALSO READ
Meta purges 14.8 mn pieces of bad content in India in January
Meta took down over 27 million pieces of bad content in India in March
Meta to break language barriers with AI, builds universal speech translator
Meta Platforms stock jumps 19% as Facebook returns to user growth
Facebook pulls the plug on podcast business after a year: Report
-
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc said on Tuesday its Class A common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'META' prior to market open on June 9, replacing its current ticker symbol 'FB'.
The company changed its name from Facebook Inc to Meta Platform Inc in October last year in a rebrand that focuses on building the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile internet.
The current ticker 'FB' has been in use since the company's initial public offering in 2012.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU