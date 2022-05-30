Toyota misses April global production target due to Covid, parts shortage

-
ALSO READ
Toyota plans to make EV parts in India for domestic, export markets
Toyota Kirloskar to increase vehicle prices by up to 4% from April
Toyota dethrones General Motors as top-selling automaker in US for 1st time
Japan's Suzuki to invest $1.4 billion for EVs, batteries at India factory
Suzuki to invest Rs 10,445 cr for manufacturing EV, batteries in Gujarat
-
Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it missed its global production target for April as COVID-19 outbreaks and a parts shortage slowed its post-pandemic recovery.
The world's largest automaker by sales produced 692,259 vehicles last month, a 9.1% drop from the same month last year, and falling short of an earlier plan of making about 750,000 vehicles worldwide.
The numbers raise questions over the severity of the pandemic-hit supply chains and how the disruption will affect production in the coming months.
Toyota last week downgraded its global production plan for June to around 800,000 vehicles due to the impact of COVID-19 containment measures in China and signalled the possibility of lowering its full-year output plan of 9.7 million vehicles.
The automaker on Monday also said global sales dropped 11.1% in April versus the same month a year earlier to 763,708 vehicles. Domestic sales, excluding sales of units Daihatsu and Hino Motors Ltd, tumbled almost 17% to 103,143 vehicles.
(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU