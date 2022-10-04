Meta settles lawsuits with two firms using its platforms for data scraping

Meta (formerly Facebook) has settled a lawsuit for "significant sum" against two that were engaged in data scraping operations on its platforms.

Israel-based BrandTotal and US-incorporated Unimania, agreed to a permanent injunction banning them from scraping and Instagram data going forward or profiting from the data they collected.

"BrandTotal and Uninamia also agreed to pay a significant financial sum as part of the settlement," said Meta.

Meta, however, did not disclose the sum paid to the two firms.

The social network originally filed the in October 2020 in the US against two that used scraping to engage in an data harvesting operation.

These scraped data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Amazon, in order to sell "marketing intelligencea and other services.

"The actions of BrandTotal and Unimania violate our Terms of Service and we are pursuing legal action to protect our users," Meta had said.

Scraping is a form of data collection that relies on unauthorised automation for the purpose of extracting data from a website or app.

Meta then filed a new complaint in federal court in California against BrandTotal and Unimania after the defendants published a new malicious extension on Google's Chrome Web Store designed to scrape Facebook, in violation of Facebook's Terms and Policies and state and federal law.--IANS

na/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)