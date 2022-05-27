Michael Jordan signed Rookie Card up for grabs for an estimated $3 mn

-
Christie's offers the Michael Jordan Upper Deck Signed 1986 Fleer #57 Rookie Card (estimate: $2,000,000-3,000,000), one of the rarest and most valuable Michael Jordan Rookie cards in existence.
The card will be available as part of an online-only auction, Six Rings: Legacy of the GOAT, which will be open for bidding from 1-14 June and will be on display at Christie's Rockefeller Center galleries from 3-7 June.
Michael Jordan is a sporting legend. Many consider the Hall of Famer to be the greatest basketball player of all time, with a record ten scoring titles, nine All-Defensive Team selections, five NBA MVPs, and six NBA Finals MVPs. His determination led to his greatest triumphs: the Chicago Bulls' run of six championship rings in eight years, including a three-peat from 1990-93 and another three-peat from 1995-98.
Pulling a Fleer 20th anniversary card in 2006/07 allowed the lucky owner to send it to Upper Deck, who returned it with an original Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card signed by Jordan. Only 14 of the 23 cards released are known, graded, and in the hands of private collectors. This is the second highest BGS graded UDA signed Fleer #57 card in existence, and it comes with the original UDA congratulations card.
