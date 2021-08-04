Microsoft employees, vendors to require proof of vax to enter US offices

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo to launch IATA Travel Pass for international travel
A look at travel rules in popular European destinations
FB, Google working on complying with social media rules as deadline looms
Aim to comply with IT rules, says Facebook as deadline ends today
Instagram tweaks algorithm after 'censoring' pro-Palestinian content
-
As US witnesses a surge in Covid cases, Microsoft has told employees and vendors that starting from next month, they will need to show a proof of vaccination before entering any office building in the US.
The tech giant has also pushed its full office reopening date from September to "no earlier than October 4th, 2021," reports the Verge.
"Starting in September, we'll also require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the US, and will have an accommodation process in place for employees," the company said in a statement.
"We continue to review the situation on a local basis in each region/country/state where we work and will adjust dates and policies as needed".
The Microsoft's decision comes after Facebook asked all US employees to wear masks in offices and told them to get vaccinated when they return to offices.
Facebook said last week that it would require its US employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 when they return to the office.
The Covid-19 cases have increased in the US, even as vaccination rates grow amid concern over the highly contagious Delta variant.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that there were about 72,000 new cases per day.
Twitter has shut offices in US, and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company will require employees to be vaccinated before returning to the office in the later part of the year.
Apple now requires customers and staff at most of its more than 270 US retail stores to wear masks even if they are vaccinated.
--IANS
na/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU