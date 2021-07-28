Microsoft posts $46.2 billion revenue riding on Azure Cloud growth

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft names Nadella as chairman, rewards him for refocusing company
Microsoft names CEO Satya Nadella as tech giant's new Chairman
Microsoft sees steady cloud growth after record April-June quarter profit
Microsoft sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
Microsoft Teams now has 145 mn daily active users globally: Satya Nadella
-
Riding once again on the stronger-than-expected Azure Cloud growth, Microsoft has posted a healthy revenue of $46.2 billion, up 21 per cent, with $16.5 billion in net income that rose 47 per cent in the June quarter.
According to Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, new franchises including gaming, security, and LinkedIn surpassed $10 billion in annual revenue over the past three years.
"Our results show that when we execute well and meet customers' needs in differentiated ways in large and growing markets, we generate growth, as we've seen in our commercial cloud," Nadella said in a statement late on Tuesday.
The commercial cloud revenue grew 36 per cent year over year to $19.5 billion.
"As we closed out the fiscal year, our sales teams and partners delivered a strong quarter with over 20 per cent top and bottom-line growth, highlighted by commercial bookings growth of 30 per cent year over year," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.
Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $14.7 billion and increased 25 per cent.
LinkedIn revenue increased 46 per cent while dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 33 per cent.
Overall revenue in the device segment was $14.1 billion and increased 9 per cent, said Microsoft.
However, Xbox content and services revenue decreased 4 per cent and Surface laptop revenue also decreased 20 per cent owing to supply challenges.
Microsoft returned $10.4 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, an increase of 16 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU