Microsoft's top executive James Phillips quits the company after ten years

After ten years at Microsoft, James Phillips will leave the company immediately.
Phillips joined Microsoft in 2012 as a corporate vice president and strategic advisor to Satya Nadella, who has since become CEO of the company, reports Windows Central.
In 2020, Phillips became the president of the Microsoft's Digital Transformation Group, which oversees the tech giant's business applications and services.
With over 15,000 people around the world, the Group is quite large. It includes Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Azure AI Platform, Azure Data Platform, Azure IoT Platform, and the Microsoft Cloud.
ZDNet first reported the news publicly, citing an email from Microsoft Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie. Phillips has confirmed the departure on LinkedIn.
Guthrie's email did not specify where Phillips was headed, instead stating that the president would leave for an unnamed "external opportunity".
Before his departure, Phillips was on an extended sabbatical, the report said.
