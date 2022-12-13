JUST IN
Twitter to increase 280 character limit to 4,000, confirms Elon Musk
Deloittee CEO to focus on India, climate crisis solutions after retirement
Masayoshi Son's SoftBank buyout would look more like Musk than Dell
Musk hints at unveiling Twitter's 'darkest secrets', calls it 'crime scene'
Israeli company Playtika likely to layoff about 600 employees worldwide
Gmail goes down for users globally, India too; app, desktop both affected
Musk's Twitter selling espresso machine, office fridge; bids start at $25
'Top Twitter execs interfered with US election before banning Trump'
Elton John quits Twitter due to misinformation, Elon Musk responds
Musk's title of world's richest person at risk after net worth dips $70 bn
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Kabul hotel frequented by Chinese attacked; three gunmen killed
In a warning to protesters, Iran hangs man from crane publicly: Report
Business Standard

Microsoft to buy 4% of LSE Group as part of $2.8-billion cloud deal

The partnership will speed up the migration of its markets to the cloud and allow it to develop new products and services

Topics
Microsoft | big tech | Cloud services

Bloomberg 

Microsoft
As part of the agreement, LSEG said it will spend at least that amount on cloud services with Microsoft over the next 10 years.

Microsoft agreed to buy a 4 per cent stake in London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in a $2.8 billion cloud-computing deal that pushes big tech further into financial markets.

As part of the agreement, LSEG said it will spend at least that amount on cloud services with Microsoft over the next 10 years.

The partnership will speed up the migration of its markets to the cloud and allow it to develop new products and services, it said Monday.

The transaction adds to a recent trend of exchanges and tech firms linking up after similar partnerships between Nasdaq and Amazon, as well as Alphabet Google and CME Group. It points to increased demand from investors for information that gives them an edge in increasingly fast electronic markets.

Global spending on financial market data and news rose 7.4 per cent to a record $35.6 billion in 2021, according to an April report by Burton-Taylor International Consulting.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 00:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.