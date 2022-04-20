Microsoft Xbox's research and design head Chris Novak quits

-
Xbox's head of research and design, Chris Novak, who has been at Microsoft for nearly 20 years, is leaving the company.
According to his LinkedIn, in his current role, which he's had for more than five years, he led the user experience for things like Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Live, reports The Verge.
At Microsoft, he also held the roles of design architect and design director.
"I have loved my time with Xbox," Novak said in a post on LinkedIn.
"Building end-to-end experiences for gamers is a privilege. There are very few things one gets to work on in life which evoke such passion in people around the world. I adore listening to gamers and envisioning that next moment of unexpected delight. Gaming is amazing. Xbox will always be with me," Novak added.
Novak shared more about his career at the company in an interview with Polygon published Tuesday, which I recommend you read in full.
"Microsoft has been where I've gotten to learn in the crucible of gaming, from the world's best across the industry," Novak was quoted as saying to Polygon.
"I've got to see it in its best times and its worst times. And that learning process, I tremendously treasure," Novak added.
--IANS
vc/dpb
