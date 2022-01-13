Microsoft reportedly discontinues manufacturing all Xbox One consoles

Tech giant has stopped manufacturing all One consoles, media reports say.

According to The Verge, the company originally discontinued the One X and digital One S ahead of the Xbox Series X launch, then quietly stopped manufacturing the Xbox One S at the end of 2020.

"To focus on production of Xbox Series X/S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020," Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox console product marketing, was quoted as saying in a statement to The Verge.

As per the report, the company seems able to meet the demand for the $299 Xbox Series S, though.

Speaking just after the launch of the Xbox Series X/S in 2020, Xbox chief Phil Spencer told The Verge that the company had built more Xbox Series X consoles than Series S, but that ultimately the lower price point of the Series S would win out.

"We can actually build more of the Series S (chips) in the same (chip) die space as we can the Series X," Spencer was quoted as saying.

