Militants kill Pak soldier, injure 3 others in an ambush in Baluchistan

Militants killed a Pakistani paramilitary soldier and wounded three others in an ambush on a security patrol in southwestern Baluchistan province, the country's military said Sunday.
The Frontier Corps patrol came under gunfire in the district of Turbat Saturday afternoon, triggering a shootout between the attackers and paramilitary troops.
The attack came two days after militants had ambushed a convoy of state-owned oil and gas company workers, escorted by paramilitary troops, on a coastal highway near the town of Ormara.
Seven employees, who were working as security, for Pakistan's Oil and Gas Development Company were killed, along with eight members of Pakistan's Frontier Corps, which was providing security for the convoy.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for Saturday's ambush on the Frontier Corps. Similar attacks in the past, including Thursday's, have been carried out by Baluch separatist groups.
Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups like Baluchistan Liberation Front and the Baluchistan Liberation Army, which for decades have staged attacks to press their demands for independence.
