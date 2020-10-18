UNAOC chief Moratinos condemns beheading of teacher in suburbs of Paris

-
ALSO READ
Emmanuel Macron throws $118 billion lifeline for French economic relaunch
French president Macron calls on citizens to learn to live with coronavirus
Emmanuel Macron visits Lebanon for second time after Beirut port blasts
French President Emmanuel Macron vows to fight 'Islamist separatism'
Covid-19: With cheaper ones available, France is left holding 20 mn masks
-
Miguel Moratinos, the high representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), condemned the beheading of a teacher in the northwestern suburbs of Paris on Friday.
"The high representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Angel Moratinos, condemns in the strongest terms the decapitation of a French school teacher on Friday in the town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine in the north-western suburbs of Paris, France. The high representative stresses that such heinous crime is unjustifiable whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed," according to a press statement issued by his spokesperson Nihal Saad on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The UNAOC chief stressed that togetherness, peace and tolerance are rooted in religions across the faith spectrum.
He reiterated that respect of the other regardless of their culture, religion, belief or race is crucial to living together in just, peaceful, and inclusive societies.
The high representative emphasized that freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression are anchored in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He also stressed that hate speech and stigma sow division and fragments in societies.
The UNAOC chief reiterated that this horrific crime "should not deter our commitment and will to stand against divisive policies and extremist ideologies in all its manifestations."
Moratinos expressed his heartfelt condolences to the victims' family and the government and people of France.
On Friday afternoon, a decapitated man was found on the street near a middle school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a suburban area of northwest Paris. The victim was a 47-year-old history teacher who had reportedly shown to his students as part of a class on "freedom of expression" caricatures of Mohammad.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU