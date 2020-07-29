Mitsubishi to discontinue Pajero from next year; stock falls over 10%

Shares of Japan’s Motors Corp plunged more than 10 per cent to an all-time low on Tuesday after the automaker posted dismal sales in its key Southeast Asian market and forecast a huge loss for this financial year.

A day earlier, Motors, a junior member of the auto alliance of Nissan Motor and Renault SA, projected an operating loss of 140 billion yen ($1.33 billion) for the year ending on March 31, 2021, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

It would be the automaker's biggest loss in at least 18 years, according to records dating back to 2002. Mitsubishi’s shares fell more than 10 per cent to 240 yen, marking a lifetime low since their 1988 listing.

The coronavirus crisis has exacerbated struggles at the company, which had already been battling falling sales in China and Southeast Asia, a major market that accounts for a quarter of its sales.

Announcing a restructuring plan on Monday, Motors said it would stop making the Pajero SUV crossover model next year, and close the plant in Japan that makes it. It also said it would reduce its presence in Europe and North America and focus on growing in Asia. The restructuring plan is designed to lift the company's operating profit to 50 billion yen in 2022/23 and boost operating margin to 2.3 per cent from -9.5 per cent now.