Moderna CEO targets emergency use for Covid-19 vaccine by December

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford vaccine to provide protection for a year
Switzerland inks pact with Moderna for early access to firm's Covid vaccine
Covid-19: Vaccine firms give Moderna a shrug, say no rush on tie-ups
Moderna's vaccine candidate triggers Covid-19 immunity response in monkeys
-
Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel expects interim results from its Covid-19 vaccine trial in November, and if all goes well, said the US government could give an emergency use nod in December, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Speaking at the newspaper's annual Tech Live conference, Bancel also said sufficient interim results from the study takes longer to get and that the government's permission to use the vaccine may not come until next year.
The first interim analysis of the vaccine's efficacy will happen when 53 people in the entire study get symptomatic Covid-19, the report said.
“That first analysis is likely to occur in November, but it’s hard to predict exactly which week because it depends on the cases, and the number of people getting sick,” the report quoted Bancel as saying.
Bancel had told Financial Times last month that Moderna would not be ready to apply for emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine before November 25 at the earliest.
Bancel also highlighted that a ramping up of production is a challenge. “If one ingredient is missing, we cannot make the vaccine,” as per the Journal's report.
Moderna is on track to produce 20 million doses of its experimental vaccine by the end of the year, the company had said last month, adding that 25,296 participants had enrolled out of a planned 30,000 in its late-stage study.
Drugmakers are racing to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, with more than 150 potential vaccines being developed and tested globally.
Besides Moderna, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca, among others, are front-runners to develop he vaccine.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU