Biden gets updated Covid-19 booster shot; urges people to get vaccinated
Business Standard

Moscow bans more EU figures from entering nation for anti-Russian actions

The Russian Foreign Ministry barred more persons of the European Union member states from entering Russia in response to their "anti-Russian" actions

Topics
European Union | Russia | Moscow

IANS  |  Moscow 

The Russian Foreign Ministry barred more persons of the European Union member states from entering Russia in response to their "anti-Russian" actions.

Among the newly blacklisted are representatives of European manufacturers of weapons and military equipment supplied to Ukraine and some lawmakers of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry.

The Russian side did not specify who are subject to the travel ban.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 09:03 IST

