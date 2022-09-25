JUST IN
Ceremony and controversy await Kamala Harris during visit to Asia
Russia backs India, Brazil for permanent membership in UN Security Council
Russia's Lavrov backs India for permanent member in UN Security Council
Iran regrets Ukraine's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties, vows reaction
India to address debt, food, energy security with G20 members: S Jaishankar
India believes dialogue diplomacy the only way out: Jaishankar at UNGA
'External interference' won't be tolerated, says China on Taiwan at UNGA
EU candidate Serbia and Russia sign agreement on foreign policy matters
Govt oppression of Muhajir political activists continues in Pakistan
Protesters outside UN demand recognition of 1971 genocide in Bangladesh
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Nasa's deflect-asteriod offensive to avoid future catastrophes on Earth
Business Standard

Most Democrats say ditch Joe Biden as 2024 nominee: WaPo-ABC poll

Joe Biden not a favourite 2024 nominee of US Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents

Topics
Joe Biden | United States | US presidential election

Washington Post 

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden

A majority of US Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want the party to replace President Joe Biden as its nominee in the 2024 presidential election, according to a Washington Post-ABC poll

chart

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Joe Biden

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 22:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.