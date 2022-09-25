Most Democrats say ditch Joe Biden as 2024 nominee: WaPo-ABC poll

-
A majority of US Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want the party to replace President Joe Biden as its nominee in the 2024 presidential election, according to a Washington Post-ABC poll
First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 22:32 IST
