Most of world population backs globalism, not local movements: WEF survey

Maybe populist political movements don’t have as much support as often presumed.



The global public favors cooperation between nations, thinks immigration is a good thing and believes climate scientists, according to a poll of 10,000 people in every region of the world.



The poll was commissioned by the and will be discussed at panels at this year’s meeting in Davos, Switzerland.



People in Southeast Asia and Africa were the strongest believers in countries working together, with 88 per cent saying it’s extremely or very important. The least enthusiastic region was Western Europe, where 61 per cent held that view. Worldwide, the figure was 76 per cent, and in North America 70 per cent.



A global majority of 57 per cent said were “mostly good” for their new country, but only 40 per cent of Eastern Europeans thought so. Despite the continuing standoff in the US over building a wall along the Mexican border, 66 percent of North Americans had a positive view of migrants.



One theme where there’s less optimistic is social mobility, with only 20 per cent of Western Europeans and 34 percent of Americans saying it’s common to be born poor and become rich.



Across the world, 54 per cent have trust in But in North America only 17 per cent do.