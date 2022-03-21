Musk reportedly headed to Berlin for Gigafactory inauguration

-
Tech billionaire Elon Musk appears to be headed to Berlin from Texas, Twitter user @ElonJet, who tracks the movements of Musk's private jet said in a tweet on Monday.
Tracking Musk's movement, Twitter user @ElonJet tweeted: "It would appear Elon Took off from Austin headed to Berlin on N502SX, the third SpaceX Gulfstream Aircraft."
Tesla has received environmental approval to start production at Gigafactory Berlin, but also as expected, there are a few caveats that will prevent Tesla from officially starting production.
After months of delays, German reports stated earlier this week that Tesla is expected to receive final environmental approval to start production at Gigafactory Berlin later this week.
The environmental approval for the giant factory faced a lot of opposition with concerns ranging from deforestation to water supply and more.
There were several setbacks for Tesla that prevented the company from securing the approval, which has been believed to be the last regulatory step needed to start production.
