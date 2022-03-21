Xi 'shocked' over plane crash; orders 'all-out search' and rescue efforts

Chinese President said that he was shocked to learn about the crash of a passenger plane with 132 people aboard on Monday and ordered an all-out search and rescue efforts.

The aircraft of Eastern Airlines, which flew from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, causing a mountain fire.

In his instructions issued soon after the incident, Xi said he was shocked to learn about the incident involving Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou,



He ordered the immediate launch of emergency response, all-out search and rescue efforts and proper settlement of the aftermath, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He said swift action should be taken to identify the cause of the crash and to strengthen the safety overhaul of the civil aviation sector to ensure the absolute safety of the sector and people's lives.

State-run CGTN reported that the first rescue team has reached the crash site in the remote mountains.

Meanwhile, Eastern Airlines changed the colour of its website to black as it prepared to announce the casualties in the crash.

