Myanmar to further extend ceasefire with ethnic armed groups until 2022 end

Myanmar's military has planned to further extend its ceasefire with ethnic armed groups until the end of 2022, according to a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, chairman of the State Administration Council and commander-in-chief of Defense Services, announced the move during a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Nay Pyi Taw on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Last year, the military announced the extension of a five-month suspension of military operations from October 1, 2021 to February 28 this year, in order to enable effective efforts to combat Covid-19 nationwide and boost the peace process in the country.
So far, 10 ethnic armed groups have signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement with the government since it was initiated in October 2015.
Hun Sen, whose country this year holds the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, discussed with Min Aung Hlaing a number of bilateral and regional issues of common interest and concerns during a two-day visit to Myanmar, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said.
Myanmar declared a state of emergency after President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other officials from the National League for Democracy, were detained by the military on February 1, 2021.
The state power was transferred to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing after the declaration of the state of emergency.
--IANS
int/shs
