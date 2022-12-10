N Korea hails its Covid response as greatest achievement this year

-
North Korea's main newspaper on Saturday lauded the country's "victory" over the Covid-19 pandemic as its greatest achievement for this year amid ongoing efforts to highlight the leadership of Kim Jong-un.
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the ruling Workers' Party, praised Kim's guidance in presenting "timely and scientific" quarantine policies and effectively controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Yonhap News Agency.
"With great foresight and strong determination, he built up the country's quarantine barriers by taking pre-emptive and strict measures since the first outbreak of the malicious virus," the paper said.
The paper also carried an article the previous day highlighting the North's anti-virus efforts in an apparent call for loyalty to the leader.
In August, Kim declared victory over Covid-19 and ordered the lifting of Pyongyang's "maximum emergency anti-epidemic" measures, claiming an end to the pandemic three months after announcing its first case.
--IANS
ksk/
First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 10:30 IST
