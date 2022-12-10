JUST IN
Malaysia's unemployment falls to lowest in Oct since Covid-19 pandemic
Minneapolis ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd's back gets 3.5-year term
Russia, Iran moving toward full defence 'partnership', claims Biden govt
WTO rules against Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs
IOC to look to allow Russian, Belarus athletes' international participation
German coup plot fuelled by conspiracy claims, Covid-19 measures
K-pop star among 8 to join Japan tycoon Yusaku Maezawa's moon trip
US House passes defence spending Bill in Taiwan aid, China bristles
Vladimir Putin N-threat: Will wipe off any nation that attacks us
China's Xi vows to buy more oil from Mideast countries as US focus wanes
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Minneapolis ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd's back gets 3.5-year term
Business Standard

Malaysia's unemployment falls to lowest in Oct since Covid-19 pandemic

Malaysia's unemployment fell to the lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic in October, reaching 602,000 persons, official data showed

Topics
unemployment | Malaysia

IANS  |  Kuala Lumpur 

jobs, jobless, unemployment, economy

Malaysia's unemployment fell to the lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic in October, reaching 602,000 persons, official data showed.

The unemployment rate in October remained at 3.6 per cent, 0.3 percentage points higher than the pre-pandemic level of 3.3 per cent in February 2020, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement on Friday.

According to the DOSM, the optimistic labour force performance in October reflected the nation's steady economic fundamentals, resulting from continuously growing economic and social activities, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was coupled with ongoing policy support to buffer the impact of the rising cost of living and reduce the negative risks associated with lingering geopolitical unrest and tightening external financial conditions.

The domestic and international tourism was boosted by increasing tourist arrivals in many countries, including Malaysia, and the increasing momentum of economic activities contributed by the current economic situation.

Therefore, the number of labour force continued to expand in October, with a month-on-month increase of 0.2 per cent to record 16.68 million people, whereas the labour force participation rate stood at 69.7 per cent.

Due to optimistic economic and business performance forecasts, the DOSM expected the labour market to be better, whereby more labour will be recruited to accommodate the economy and business needs.

"As a result, more labour demand and supply opportunities will emerge in the market, bolstering the labour market's positive momentum in the coming months," it said.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on unemployment

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 08:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.