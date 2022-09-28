JUST IN
N Korea test launches missile on eve of Kamala Harris trip to Seoul

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters a day before a visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris

AP  |  Seoul 

North Korean Kim Jong Un
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters a day before a visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched Wednesday but gave no further details.

It was the second missile launched by North Korea this week.

Harris is to visit the demilitarized zone separating the rival Koreas during her visit to South Korea.

The launch also comes as US and South Korean navy ships are conducting drills off the Korean Peninsula's east coast.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 16:49 IST

