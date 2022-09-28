N Korea test launches missile on eve of Kamala Harris trip to Seoul

says has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters a day before a visit by US Vice President .

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched Wednesday but gave no further details.

It was the second missile launched by this week.

Harris is to visit the demilitarized zone separating the rival Koreas during her visit to .

The launch also comes as US and South Korean navy ships are conducting drills off the Korean Peninsula's east coast.

