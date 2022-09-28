N Korea test launches missile on eve of Kamala Harris trip to Seoul

-
ALSO READ
South Korea's next leader Yeol faces escalating North's nuclear threat
China's legislator to meet S Korea leaders for talks on Seoul-Beijing ties
North Korea test-fired missile from submarine: South Korea military
Antony Blinken to visit Seoul amid concerns over N Korea nuclear test
US, S Korea say will consider expanding military drills to deter N Korea
-
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters a day before a visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched Wednesday but gave no further details.
It was the second missile launched by North Korea this week.
Harris is to visit the demilitarized zone separating the rival Koreas during her visit to South Korea.
The launch also comes as US and South Korean navy ships are conducting drills off the Korean Peninsula's east coast.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 16:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU