JUST IN
PM Modi congratulates Italian leader Giorgia Meloni on her victory in polls
Saudi Arabian King appoints Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as PM
US defends move to approve F-16 jet fleet sustainment programme to Pak
China snaps at Blinken for asking Pak to seek debt relief from Beijing
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to form high-level panel to probe audio leaks
Rishi Sunak supporters speak out as UK economy spirals under Liz Truss
Xi Jinping appears in public for first time after returning from SCO summit
He's back: Italy's Silvio Berlusconi wins Senate seat after tax ban
Abe was 'phenomenal', believed in India-Japan friendship, recalls PM Modi
PM Modi lauds Shinzo Abe's legacy in meeting with Japan Premier Kishida
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
World Food Programme calls for $1.1 billion aid for food-insecure Afghans
Business Standard

PM Modi congratulates Italian leader Giorgia Meloni on her victory in polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Giorgia Meloni for her leading her party to victory in the Italian polls and said he looked forward to working together to strengthen the ties

Topics
Italy | India-Italy | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Giorgia Meloni
Giorgia Meloni (Photo: Bloomberg)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Giorgia Meloni for her leading her party to victory in the Italian polls and said he looked forward to working together to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Meloni, who heads Brothers of Italy, has led a coalition of right-wing parties to victory and is set to be the first woman prime minister of the country.

Congratulating her, Modi tweeted, "We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Italy

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 10:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.