PM Modi congratulates Italian leader Giorgia Meloni on her victory in polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Giorgia Meloni for her leading her party to victory in the Italian polls and said he looked forward to working together to strengthen the ties between the two countries.
Meloni, who heads Brothers of Italy, has led a coalition of right-wing parties to victory and is set to be the first woman prime minister of the country.
Congratulating her, Modi tweeted, "We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties.
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 10:21 IST
