N Korea unresponsive to Seoul's message about weekend border-crossing

-
ALSO READ
'US, China, N.Korea agree in principle on formal end of Korean War'
Quad calls for end to violence in Myanmar, de-nuclearization of North Korea
North Korea rejects South's calls for end-of-war declaration
Seoul urges N Korea to start new year by opening door for dialogue
S Korea enshrines remains of 370 Korean War troops excavated this year
-
North Korea remains unresponsive after South Korea sent a message about an unidentified person having crossed the eastern inter-Korean border over the weekend, Seoul's Defence Ministry said on Monday.
On Sunday, South Korea sent the message through a western military communication line "in light of protecting our citizen", though it has yet to verify details about the person who crossed the heavily fortified border on Saturday night, reports Yonhap News Agency.
The fate of the person was not immediately confirmed amid reports the North has a "shoot-to-kill" policy in place as part of tougher border control measures against Covid-19.
"We have sent the message in light of protecting our national, and we have not received a reply from North Korea yet," Boo Seung-chan, the Ministry spokesperson, told a press briefing.
South Korea's military is trying to verify whether the person in question is a South Korean citizen or a North Korean defector.
Also unknown is whether the person is a civilian or a military personnel.
"We are currently in the process of identifying the unknown person under cooperation with related authorities," Col. Kim Jun-rak, the spokesperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also told reporters.
Kim added no unusual North Korean military movements have been detected.
The latest incident has called into doubt South Korea's front-line defence despite its military's earlier pledge to bolster defence with high-tech surveillance system.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU