NATO membership would strengthen our security, say Finland's leaders

Finland's president and prime minister said Thursday they're in favour of applying for membership, paving the way for the alliance to expand amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

The announcement by President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin means is virtually certain to seek membership though a few steps remain before the application process can begin. Neighbouring is expected to decide on joining in coming days.

Now that the moment of decision-making is near, we state our equal views, also for information to the parliamentary groups and parties," Niinisto and Marin said in a joint statement. "NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security.

As a member of NATO, would strengthen the entire defence alliance, they said. must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)