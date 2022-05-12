Canadian govt invests $2.8 mn to strengthen access to abortion services

-
Canadian federal government officials have said that new fund is provided for projects to improve access by removing barriers to vital abortion services and offer accurate reproductive health information.
According to a news release, Canadian Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien announced more than 3.5 million Canadian dollars (2.8 million U.S. dollars) in funding for projects by Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights (Action Canada) and by the National Abortion Federation Canada (NAF Canada).
Action Canada will expand its Access Line and Sexual Health Information Hub programs, which offer accurate and affirming sexual and reproductive health information and referrals, Xinhua news agency reported.
This project will improve access to financial assistance to cover travel and accommodation costs, as well as offers logistical support to individuals accessing abortion care.
NAF Canada will provide financial and logistical support to women seeking abortion services, train health care providers in providing abortion services, and ensure abortion facilities have the capacity to continue to provide services and related care.
Although abortion has been legal in Canada for three decades, many continue to experience barriers to access. While barriers vary nationwide, they include a lack of availability, a lack of financial and logistical resources required to travel to access abortion care, and lack of culturally-safe, stigma-free sexual and reproductive health services.
Previous experiences of discrimination within the health care system also create access barriers for minority and marginalized groups, such as Indigenous and racialized people, members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and youth, the news release said.
