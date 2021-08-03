Nepal: Covid-19 lockdown extended in Kathmandu Valley till Aug 11

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Nepal allows 'special flights' to evacuate stranded foreigners
Nepal bans all domestic, international flights amid rising Covid-19 cases
Explained: How politics, Covid-19 pandemic are taking a toll on Nepal
Nepal extends ban on international flights till May 31 as Covid cases surge
New Nepal budget highlights Covid-19 control, economic recovery
-
The authorities in Nepal's Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday extended the ongoing lockdown till August 11 to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
The current round of lockdown expires on Wednesday midnight local time and the three districts in the valley -- Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur -- decided to extend it by another seven days starting from Thursday.
As per the prohibitory orders, shops can remain open till 7 pm. People are allowed to go outside by maintaining social distancing and adopting standard health protocols like using hand sanitiser. However, public meetings, social events and demonstrations are not allowed.
Schools, cinema halls and theatres are not allowed to open.
In recent weeks, authorities in the Kathmandu Valley have been gradually easing the provisions of lockdown while extending it time and again from the starting date on April 29. On July 4, they lifted all the restrictive measures against public and private transportation services, and shops were allowed more operation hours.
Nepal has been gripped by a second wave of the coronavirus since early April.
Meanwhile, the health ministry on Tuesday confirmed 3,383 new coronavirus cases and 24 more fatalities due to the disease, taking the total nationwide COVID tally to 765,815 and the death toll to 9,922.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU