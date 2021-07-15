Nepal govt recommends to President to summon House session on July 18

Nepal's government on Thursday recommended President to summon the new session of the House of Representatives on July 18, according to a Cabinet minister.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba made the decision to summon the meeting of the reinstated House on July 18, Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand told reporters.

This would be the first meeting of the 275-member lower house of parliament after it was unconstitutionally dissolved on May 22.

A five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana on Monday reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives for a second time in five months.

The bench issued a mandamus to appoint then Opposition Leader Deuba as the Prime Minister by Tuesday and also ordered summoning new session of House of Representatives on July 18.

President Bhandari had dissolved the lower house for the second time in five months on May 22 at the recommendation of then Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and announced snap elections on November 12 and November 19.

Nepali Congress President Deuba took the oath of office and secrecy on July 13 along with four new ministers - two each from Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN-Maoist Centre.

He has replaced 69-year-old Oli, who has accused the apex court of "deliberately" passing the verdict in favour of the Opposition parties.

Deuba is required to seek a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives within 30 days of his appointment as the Prime Minister, as per the constitutional provisions.

