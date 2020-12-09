Nepal PM K P Sharna Oli calls all-party meet on Covid-19, political unrest

-
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss "contemporary national political issues," amid a tussle for power within the ruling Nepal Communist Party between the premier and former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.
According to Surya Thapa, Oli's press advisor, the meeting will be held on Tuesday at Baluwatar, the official residence of the prime minister.
Prime Minister Oli has called an all-party meeting with political parties represented in Parliament to hold discussions on contemporary national political issues, Thapa tweeted.
Tuesday's all-party meeting has been called at a time when pro-monarchy, pro-Hindu forces are organising rallies to demand scrapping of the federal system.
Over the last few weeks, such forces, who have been carrying out rallies in different parts of the country, held similar demonstrations in Kathmandu twice.
Observers say though such protests are not a major threat to Nepal's federal system and it is too far-fetched to even think that the country can revert to the monarchy and Hindu state, they are of the view that people's frustrations against the current regime's failures could have stoked such demonstrations, The Kathmandu Post reported.
The all-party meeting also comes amid rising tensions between Oli and the opponent faction led by Prachanda has upped the ante against him.
Despite Oli's objection, the Prachanda faction has been pushing ahead with party committee meetings, including one of the Standing Committee on Sunday, which Oli did not attend.
