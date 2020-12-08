Inhumane sanctions of US blocked our Covid-19 vaccine purchase, Iran says

-
ALSO READ
UN atomic watchdog chief heading to Iran; will seek greater access
Economy shrinks only 3% despite coronavirus pandemic: Iran Prez Rouhani
Made in Iran thrives in economy Trump tried to cripple with sanctions
Iran urges the US to cease economic pressures against the Islamic republic
Iran vows to fight US suit to seize $1.7 bn held by Deutsche Boerse unit
-
The governor of Iran's central bank said the US "inhumane sanctions" have blocked Iran's purchase of vaccines needed to tackle the Covid-19 epidemic, official news agency IRNA reported.
"Because the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccine has to be done through the official channels of the World Health Organization (WHO), all the paths to pay and transfer the required currency have so far been blocked by the inhumane embargoes of the US government and the need to obtain an Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) license," Abdolnaser Hemmati wrote on social media on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The International Monetary Fund did not "even dare" to raise Iran's request for a humanitarian loan on its board "under pressure and threats from the US and despite acknowledging Iran's right and the absence of any economic or legal obstacles," Hemmati said.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU