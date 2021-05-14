Nepal reports 8,250 new cases of coronavirus in one day: Health Ministry

-
Nepal has reported 8,250 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total infection tally to 439,658, the health ministry said on Friday.
The Ministry of Health and Population also said that the nation has reported 203 new deaths due to COVID-19.
The new coronavirus cases tally stands at 439,658 while the death toll stands at 4,669, the health ministry said.
Meanwhile, 6,135 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.
This is the highest single day recovery recorded in the country.
