Nepal's Covid-19 caseload reaches 42,877 with over 1,200 more patients

Nepal's caseload has reached 42,877 with 1,228 more cases in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday.

At least six persons died of the contagion, taking the death toll to 257, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) said.

As many as 834 men and 394 women were diagnosed with the COVID-19 across the country, according to Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson of the MoHP.

The official said that 445 cases were reported in Kathmandu valley alone.

Meanwhile, 917 COVID-19 patients were discharged across the country in the past 24 hours.

As of now, the country's COVID-19 recovery tally has reached 24,207, Gautam said.

There are currently 18,413 active patients undergoing treatment across the country, the health ministry spokesperson added.

