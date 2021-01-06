Nepal SC to hear writ petitions against Parliament dissolution today

-
ALSO READ
Nepal PM recommends dissolution of Parliament in emergency meeting: Reports
Nepal SC forwards pleas against Parl dissolution to Constitutional bench
Nepal PM Oli calls up Modi; greets people of India on Independence Day
Nepal SC to hear writ petitions challenging Oli's Parliament dissolution
Nepal PM K P Sharna Oli calls all-party meet on Covid-19, political unrest
-
The Supreme Court (SC) of Nepal on Wednesday will hear the 13 writ petitions filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
The Office of the President, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers and the Speaker of the House of Representatives have registered their written responses in the court as per the SC's order issued on December 25, Khabarhub reported.
A five-member Constitutional Bench of the SC led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher Rana will hear the writ petitions filed against the government's move to dissolve the HoR.
The Bench hearing the petition will give a final verdict on the issue whether the HoR dissolution was in line with the constitution or not, Khabarhub reported.
This comes after Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recommendation on December 20.
After dissolving the Parliament, Oli also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021, nearly two years ahead of the schedule.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU